Dubai's prlog.org: Azerbaijan demonstrates special care and attention to tourists

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Dubai's prlog.org website has posted an article "Azerbaijan distinguishing itself as a Happening Tourist Destination at the ATM 2017".

Report informs citing bakushopfest.com, the article deals with tourism potential of Azerbaijan.

Stating that Azerbaijan accounts for 80 per cent of the South Caucasus regional economy, the website states that Azerbaijan has distinguished itself as an exclusive tourist destination, breathtaking unsullied nature and many cultural, and heritage attractions.

The article says that events such as Baku Shopping Festival are opportunities for tourists visiting Azerbaijan: "Azerbaijan demonstrates special care and attention to tourists".

Writing that the festival will be held in the country continuously, the author notes that it will give an opportunity to tourists visit Baku in various seasons.