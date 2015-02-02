Azerbaijan represented in the 1st International Islamic Trade, Business and Tourism Fair

 Top
    Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan took part in the 1st International Islamic Trade, Business and Tourism Fair, in Malaysia.

    Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Malaysia, the exhibition was attended by entrepreneurs and business representatives from Azerbaijan. The national stand of Azerbaijan was represented by various products manufactured in the country.

    The exhibition was held in Kuala Lumpur from January 30 to February 1. The main purpose of the exhibition is to bring together business circles of various Muslim countries, strengthening trade ties between the two countries.

