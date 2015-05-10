Winners of "Tour d'Azerbaidjan-2015" revealed

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Bike tour "Tour d'Azerbaidjan-2015" in the category of 2.1 of the International Cycling Union (UCI) completed. Report informs, the last and final stage of bike tour, which started and finished in Azadlig Square of the length 144 km took place on the streets of the capital.

The winner was the Russian athlete Sergey Firsanov (command "Rusvelo"), second place went to the representative of Kazakhstan Alexander Shushemoinu from the team "National Team Kazakhstan", and the third place was won by the team representing Azerbaijan "Synergy Baku" Matei Mugerli.

On the total summarize of all phases, team of "Synergy Baku" representing Azerbaijan, won the competition.