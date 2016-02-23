 Top
    Close photo mode

    'Azeryol' to play return match of CEV Cup Challenge

    The opponent is Italian club Novara

    Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Azerbaijani volleyball club "Azeryol" will play in return match in the 2016 Women's CEV Cup Challenge round. 

    Report informs, the team of the head coach Ziya Radjabov will play with Italian club "Novara".

    The team which will rise to the semi-finals will play with winner of "Stuttgart" (Germany) - "Dynamo" (Krasnodar, Russia) match.

    CEV Cup Challenge round

    23:30. "Novara" (Italy) - "Azeryol" (Azerbaijan)

    Referees: Kirill Nesterenko (Russia), Boris Skudnik (Slovenia)

    Novara, Novara Sports Palace.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi