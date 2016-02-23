'Azeryol' to play return match of CEV Cup Challenge

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Azerbaijani volleyball club "Azeryol" will play in return match in the 2016 Women's CEV Cup Challenge round.

Report informs, the team of the head coach Ziya Radjabov will play with Italian club "Novara".

The team which will rise to the semi-finals will play with winner of "Stuttgart" (Germany) - "Dynamo" (Krasnodar, Russia) match.

CEV Cup Challenge round

23:30. "Novara" (Italy) - "Azeryol" (Azerbaijan)

Referees: Kirill Nesterenko (Russia), Boris Skudnik (Slovenia)

Novara, Novara Sports Palace.