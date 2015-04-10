Turkey: Besiktas handball team's bus attacked with stones

Baku.10 April.REPORT.AZ/ The team bus of Turkey's top men's handball side was attacked by unknown individuals who threw stones at its windows, days after a shooting attack on a top flight football club, Report informs citing Turkish media.

The Besiktas Mogaz bus was pelted with stones as the players were playing in an away match in the Mediterranean city of Mersin. Pictures posted on social media showed the windows of the bus had been left with gaping holes after being hit by rocks. No one was reported hurt. The state-run Anatolia news agency said the attack happened while the game was in progress and the players were later able to safely leave the venue. Besiktas Mogaz are the handball branch of the world famous Istanbul-based multisport club Besiktas, whose football team is one of Turkey's most iconic sides.

The attack came after the team bus carrying top flight Turkish football side Fenerbahce was at the weekend fired, prompting the Turkish Super Lig to be suspended by one week.

Two men were arrested over that attack, but were released on Wednesday.

It is not clear what stage the investigation is at now.