Toro Rosso F1 team boss Franz Tost defended Formula One's decision to race in Azerbaijan

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Toro Rosso F1 boss Franz Tost defended Formula One's decision to race in Azerbaijan next year, Report informs referring to GMANews.com

Asked at a Hungarian Grand Prix news conference how he would react if some reporters were denied entry for Baku's race debut next year, Tost said 'there must be a reason why the visa was denied. To be honest, I don't care about this. So we go there, we race there and that's it. It's a problem of journalist how to get visa," he replied.

The Austrian said Formula One was a sport and above politics: "We should not go into a country where maybe the press freedom is not at a certain level or any other issues, then I don't know where we go racing".