Ricardo: 'Track in Baku was excellent, I enjoyed it'

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Track in Baku was excellent, I enjoyed it.

Report informs, it was stated by the Formula 1 "Red Bull" racing team Daniel Riccardo, commenting on results of the European Grand Prix in Baku on June 17-19.

"I arrived in Baku, about which i knew nothing, but what I saw surprised me", he added.

The driver also said it was great to start from the first row on the new highway, where all try to push to the limit, but due to the rear tire problems our team were forced "to make a pit stop."

"Right now I am resting at home and getting ready to show the best result on the home track in Austria", he concluded.