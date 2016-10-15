President of International Paralympic Committee will resign

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of International Paralympics Committee (IPC) Philip Craven will resign in coming months.

Report informs referring to TASS, Chairman of the Russian Paralympic Committee Vladimir Lukin said.

According to him, Ph. Craven has already been elected 3 times and is not eligible to run for this position any more.

Elections of new president will take place during General Assembly of IPC in Abu-Dhabi in 2017 with votes of 550 delegates from 150 countries.

Notably, Craven is president of IPC since 2001 and member of International Olympic Committee since 2003.