President Ilham Aliyev: Our sporting successes keep growing every year

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has hailed the accomplishments of the country`s athletes as he addressed a ceremony dedicated to sport results in 2015, Report informs.

“Every year, when looking at the results of the year, we see that our sporting successes keep growing every year. The number of medals is on the increase. The athletes proudly represent our country in international competitions. This year, our athletes have won 823 medals in international competitions, including 321 gold ones. If we look at the statistics of the medals won, we can see that their number is growing every year.”

The head of state said: “This attests to the fact that sport in Azerbaijan is developing successfully and dynamically. A remarkable young generation is growing up. I want to emphasize the fact that our young athletes, children and adolescents proudly represent our country in various international competitions, World and European championships, and Youth Olympics.”

“This suggests that we are conducting a judicious sports policy in Azerbaijan. A new generation is growing up. The vast majority of outstanding athletes stay in sport after ending their career. They continue their activities as coaches and experts. In short, these policies and achievements will help Azerbaijan gain a foothold at the highest levels of all international competitions in the future,” he added.