Lausanne to host Winter Youth Olympics 2020

31 July, 2015 15:50

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ Lausanne, Switzerland will host the Winter Youth Olympics 2020. Report informs, it was announced during the 128th Session of the International Olympic Committee in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur. During voting Lausanne overtook Romanian ski resort, Brasov.

