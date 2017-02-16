Injured player in Azerbaijan handball championship rushed to hospital

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Unpleasant incident took place in women handball championship started in ABU Arena today.

Report informs, the game between “Azeryol” and “Nur” started without arrival of ambulance.

At the beginning of first half “Azeryol” player Yana Gornak after colliding with other player got foot injury and felt down. Stretcher wasn’t available in the hall to move player out of pitch. Other players took Gornak to the street. As there wasn’t any doctor in the building, she remained helpless for some time. Only after 15-20 minutes ambulance arrived to the area. The injured player was put to the vehicle and taken to hospital.

Notably, the incident happened in front of president of Azerbaijan Handball Federation Saleh Mammadov and vice president of National Olympic Committee (NOC) Chingiz Huseynzade. Yana Gornak is at the same time player of Azerbaijan national team.