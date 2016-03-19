Heavy security at Eden Gardens for India-Pakistan match

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ ICC World Cup T20 is appearing to be a memorable one, possibly the most extraordinary and glorious one for Indian and Pakistan cricket fans in Kolkata. For there is something rare and distinctive about this match, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

For the first time in the history of cricket matches in the popular grounds of Eden Gardens, authorities have decided to open the gates of the stadium three hours prior to the cricket match. Unlike the usual two hours, spectators today will be allowed to enter three hours before the Indian and the Pakistan players takes the field.

To prevent any unnecessary scuttle and untoward incident at the various entry points, Kolkata Police have decided to take this step. The city police has planned elaborate security arrangements, with a huge police force ready to take position in and around the stadium, to handle more than 70,000 supporters at the grounds.

Talking exclusively to India Today Television / Aaj Tak, Supratim Sarkar, Joint Commissioner (Head Quarter) Kolkata Police explains the three-tier security arrangement which will be implemented in and around the stadium ahead of the most-awaited India Pakistan match.