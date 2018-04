Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian women's chess team won the World Cup in China.

Report informs, the neighboring country's national organizers beat with the score of 2.5:1.5 in the last stage.

As a result o, the Georgian national team ranked first with 17 points. Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili congratulated team on the occasion of the World Championship. Georgian Chess Federation's sponsor is "SOCAR Energy Georgia" company.