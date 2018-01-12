Faig Garayev comments on claims of Azerrail manager dismissal

Baku.12 January.REPORT.AZ/ The first vice-president of Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, the head coach of Azerbaijan women's national volleyball team Faig Garayev commented on the claims on dismissal of Famil Agayev as head coach of Azerrail club.

Report informs, the experienced coach in his statement to federation’s press service stressed the importance of support to young players. First he commented on the Azerrail’s play in the Challenge Cup:

“I was watching the return game in Baku from arena. The women won in three parts. The competed as best as they could. The fate of the game was solved in the golden set. Though in the beginning of golden set Azerrail was ahead, unfortunately we have lost I think by the end of set the players were psychologically defeated. It led to the loss in general score.”

According to Garayev, another reason of defeat was holding less games as a team: “Our national championship kicked off in the end of December. So far Azerrail played less games. Whereas other teams have already played over 15 games. I think playing less games also has huge impact on such performance of Azerrail. But it is not right to blame players or trainer for that.”

AVF official regarded Agayev as young and good coach: “Famil worked as my assistant in national team and will work again. We don’t have so many young trainers like him. We should help them in their work so that they can achieve good results in their clubs and national teams.”

Azerrail lost to Romanian Ştiinţa in the first game of round of 32 with score 1:3 score but in return game they gained victory in three sets - 3:0.

In accordance with rules golden set was appointed and the victory was gained by Ştiinţa - 15:13.