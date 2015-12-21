F1 website corrected inaccuracies in regard with map of Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Official site of Formula 1 corrected map of Azerbaijan after appeal of Report News Agency.

Report informs after the start of ticket sales for the European Grand Prix 2016 in Baku Website Formula 1 posted information about Azerbaijan indicating the attractions and features of the country, but the map was an inaccurate, as a result of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has been marked as the territory of Azerbaijan.

After an appeal of Report agency to site administration, a reply received, which stated that the appeal was considered and inaccurate map of Azerbaijan replaced by a reliable map of the country with an indication of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.