F1 website corrected inaccuracies in regard with map of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Official site of Formula 1 corrected map of Azerbaijan after appeal of  Report News Agency.

    Report informs after the start of ticket sales for the European Grand Prix 2016 in Baku Website Formula 1 posted information about Azerbaijan indicating the attractions and features of the country, but the map was an inaccurate, as a result of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has been marked as the territory of Azerbaijan.

    After an appeal of Report agency to site administration, a reply received, which stated that the appeal was considered and inaccurate map of Azerbaijan replaced by a reliable map of the country with an indication of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. 

