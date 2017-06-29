European Championship in Azerbaijan and Georgia will be broadcasted to 70 countries

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Vice President of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) Özkan Mutlugil visited Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF), Turkish functionary got acquainted with preparations for the European Women's Championship on September 22 - October 1.

Visiting National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and Goygol Olympic Complex, Ö.Mutlugil has met with AVF President Javid Gurbanov, officials and representatives of the organization. He spoke about importance of the competition: "First of all, I'd like to thank you on behalf of CEV. Azerbaijan will host a great contest. You have a very strong team. The competition will be broadcasted to 70 countries. This is a great advertising for Azerbaijan. CEV plans to organize test matches in Azerbaijan before the European Championship. It is a very important game for you and for us".

J.Gurbanov said that they are trying to prepare for the championship at a high level: Azerbaijan has hosted great events at high level. We will do our best to satisfy both teams and guests".

Date of the test match for the European Championship was determined at the end of the match. Matches will be held in Baku and Goygol on July 22-25.