Cities to host the 2024 and 2028 Olympics identified

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Los Angeles will host 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Report informs, International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed that Los Angeles had officially embraced the later date of 2028.

According to agreement, the IOC will allocate $ 1.8 billion USD for the next 11 years to finance sports program of the host regarding youth and teens.

The decision, subject to formal ratification by the IOC at a meeting in Peru in September, paves the way for Los Angeles and Paris to join London as the only cities ever to host the Games - summer or winter - three times since the modern Olympics began more than a century ago. Definitive word was expected to come when the IOC meets on September 13 in Lima, Peru, after several more steps in the procedure had been finalised.

The next Olympic Summer Games, in 2020, is already scheduled to be held in Tokyo. Los Angeles previously hosted the Summer Games in 1932 and 1984. The United States last hosted the Olympics for the 1996 Summer Games in Atlanta and Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Games Olympics.

"The IOC welcomes this decision of the Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Candidature Committee," IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement.