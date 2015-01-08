Calendar of III Round of Azerbaijan Volleyball Super League published

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ The calendar of III round of Azerbaijan Women's Volleyball Super League is determined. Report informs the 11th tour will begin with the game between the clubs Azeryol and Locomotive.

Meeting of leaders to be held on January 24 at 18:00 at the sports complex Azeryol. However, postponed game of the 9th round between Rabita and Locomotive will be the first game of this year.

Calendar of III round

XI tour

January 24

18:00. Azeryol - Locomotive

Volleyball center

January 25

16.00. Rabita - Azerreyl

Olympic Complex Ganjlik

XII tour

January 31

16.00. Azerreyl - Locomotive

Volleyball center

February 1

16.00. Telecom - Rabita

Olympic Complex Ganjlik

XIII tour

February 6

18:00. Azeryol - Azerreyl

Volleyball center

February 7

18:00. Locomotive - Telecom

Volleyball center

XIV tour

February 14

16.00. Azeryol - Telecom

volleyball center

18:00. Locomotive - Rabita

Volleyball center

XV tour

February 25

16.00. Azerreyl - Telecom

Volleyball center

18:00. Rabita - Azeryol

Olympic Complex Ganjlik