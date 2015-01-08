 Top
    Calendar of III Round of Azerbaijan Volleyball Super League published

    The first game will be held between the Rabita and Locomotive clubs

    Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ The calendar of III round of Azerbaijan Women's Volleyball Super League is determined. Report informs the 11th tour will begin with the game between the clubs Azeryol and Locomotive.

    Meeting of leaders to be held on January 24 at 18:00 at the sports complex Azeryol. However, postponed game of the 9th round between Rabita and Locomotive will be the first game of this year.

    Calendar of III round

    XI tour

    January 24

    18:00. Azeryol - Locomotive

    Volleyball center

    January 25

    16.00. Rabita - Azerreyl

    Olympic Complex Ganjlik

    XII tour

    January 31

    16.00. Azerreyl - Locomotive

    Volleyball center

    February 1

    16.00. Telecom - Rabita

    Olympic Complex Ganjlik

    XIII tour

    February 6

    18:00. Azeryol - Azerreyl

    Volleyball center

    February 7

    18:00. Locomotive - Telecom

    Volleyball center

    XIV tour

    February 14

    16.00. Azeryol - Telecom

    volleyball center

    18:00. Locomotive - Rabita

    Volleyball center

    XV tour

    February 25

    16.00. Azerreyl - Telecom

    Volleyball center

    18:00. Rabita - Azeryol

    Olympic Complex Ganjlik

