Calendar of III Round of Azerbaijan Volleyball Super League published

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ The calendar of III round of Azerbaijan Women's Volleyball Super League is determined. Report informs the 11th tour will begin with the game between the clubs Azeryol and Locomotive.
Meeting of leaders to be held on January 24 at 18:00 at the sports complex Azeryol. However, postponed game of the 9th round between Rabita and Locomotive will be the first game of this year.
Calendar of III round
XI tour
January 24
18:00. Azeryol - Locomotive
Volleyball center
January 25
16.00. Rabita - Azerreyl
Olympic Complex Ganjlik
XII tour
January 31
16.00. Azerreyl - Locomotive
Volleyball center
February 1
16.00. Telecom - Rabita
Olympic Complex Ganjlik
XIII tour
February 6
18:00. Azeryol - Azerreyl
Volleyball center
February 7
18:00. Locomotive - Telecom
Volleyball center
XIV tour
February 14
16.00. Azeryol - Telecom
volleyball center
18:00. Locomotive - Rabita
Volleyball center
XV tour
February 25
16.00. Azerreyl - Telecom
Volleyball center
18:00. Rabita - Azeryol
Olympic Complex Ganjlik
Rövşən ƏhlimanoğluNews Author
Share in Facebook