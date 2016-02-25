'Azeryol' head coach: 'Despite referees pressure we could beat Novara"

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani women's volleyball club 'Azeryol', which took place in CEV Cup semi-final, has returned to Baku this night.

Report informs, the team, 'golden set' winner of Challenge round return match with Italian Novara welcomed by the representatives of volleyball community and a group of fans at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

'Azeryol' head coach Ziya Rajabov told reporters in away match, the team faced with pressure of referees: 'We overcame Novara by 3:1 in Baku. The rival is of the Champions League. Their budget is more than ours and they have enough strong team. Experienced volleyball players as well as players of the national team play in Novara. Aurea Cruz has played in our team and now for that team. Despite 1:3 loss, we won 'golden set'. Despite pressure by referees we won'.

Young specialist mentioned the match to be held with Russian 'Dynamo' (Krasnodar) in next round and added to train better for first away match.

Experienced volleyball player of the team Yelena Parkhomenko said meeting with Vice President of Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation Faig Garayev before away match with Novara was additional incentive.

Yekaterina Zhidkova mentioned difficultness of the away match.

Notably, the team coached by Ziya Rajabov has won by 3:1 in the first match in Baku.