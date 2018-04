© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani wrestler Galib Aliyev has claimed a gold medal at the 32nd World Military Championships in Klaipeda, Lithuania.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

He secured the medal in the 61 kg weight category.

Other Azerbaijani wrestlers Afgan Khashalov (57kg), Aghahuseyn Mustafayev (65kg) and Joshgun Azimov (70kg) took bronze medals of the tournament.