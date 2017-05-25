 Top
    Azerbaijani volleyball team to play against German national team today

    Match will be held in France

    Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Azerbaijani men's national volleyball team will play next match in frames of 2018 World Cup qualification.

    Report informs, the 2nd round rival of Group A in Lyon, France will be the German team.

    The match to start at 17:00 Baku time, will be managed by Croatian Milan Rajkovic and Romanian Alin Mateizer.

    In the first round, German team defeated Ukrainian national 3:0, while Azerbaijan lost to Turkey at same score.

    Notably, according to the regulations, only group winner will qualify for the next round. Runner-up will compete in play-off. 

