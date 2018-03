Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Vasif Talibov has been appointed the coach of Ukraine’s men’s volleyball team “Vinnitsa”.

Report informs referring to volleyball.ua, the Azerbaijani specialist has replaced Alexander Bondarenko on this post.

Notably, Vasif Talibov was the assistant to Zoran Gayich, the coach of Baku’s “Telecom” team. In the last season, he worked as an assistant-coach in “Vinnitsa", the bronze medalist of the Ukrainian Championship.