Azerbaijani national chess team becomes medalist of European Championship after 27 years

Azerbaijan’s men's and women's national chess teams won the last tour of the European Championship in Batumi, Georgia.

Report informs that the national team lost Armenia in women's wrestling, while Slovenia in men's race. Gunay Mammadzada's victory over Lilit Mkrtchian on the first board was crucial in the women's race. Since the rest of the chess players made draw, the final score was 2.5: 1.5.

Thus, the women's national team for the first time after a long break became the medalist of the European Championship. The national team ranked third after Russia and Georgia.

Men's team won Slovenia with in a 3:1 victory. Rauf Mammadov and Gadir Huseynov got the victory on the 2-3 boards.

Notably, the biggest achievement of Azerbaijan’s women’s national team was recorded in 1992. At that time, the national team claimed the bronze medal. The men's team won the European Championship three times - in 2009, 2013 and 2017. The team claimed the silver medal in 2011, while bronze in 2007.