Azerbaijani cyclist is a winner of Tour d'Azerbaidjan's first stage

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ The first stage of bike tour "Tour d'Azerbaidjan" finished.

Report informs, the first distance of 154 kilometers overcames a member of the club "Adria Mobil" (Slovenia) Marko Kump. The prize presented to him by the Head of Sumgayit City Executive Power, Eldar Azizov.

Second place was awarded to the Italian-speaking club "Androni Giocattoli" Francesco Kikki. The prize was presented to him vice-president of the Cycling Federation of Azerbaijan, Sahib Alekperov.

The winner of the third place was Maxim Averin from Azerbaijani team "SynergyBaku". A.Averin is a son of student of the cycling school of Azerbaijan, former world champion Alexander Averin.

In addition, M.Kump awarded the blue and the green jerseys, and another member of the "SynergyBaku", winner of the mountain stage Elchin Asadov, a red jersey. A most promising young rider, who finished second place to the members of the Belarusian club "Minsk" Vladimir Harahaviku handed a purple jersey.