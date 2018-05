Baku.2 March.Baku. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani boxers have claimed three medals, including two gold medals in the 66th Traditional International Strandja Tournament, in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Report informs, the gold medals came from Elvin Isayev weighing in at 60kg and Lorenzo Sotomayor at 64kg.

In the women`s event Elena Vistropova gained silver medal in the 64kg weight division.

The tournament brought together 221 boxers from 35 countries.