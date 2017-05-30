Azerbaijan women volleyball team start games for qualification to world championship

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ 2018 Volleyball Women's World Championship qualification games in Eurozone Group E start in Baku.
Report informs, national teams of Netherlands, Israel, Ukraine, Denmark and Norway will compete in the group alongside Azerbaijan.
Leader of the group after 5-round games will get direct license for the World Championship to be held in Japan. The runners-up will have to pass another qualification round including second teams of other 5 groups for remaining two licenses. In this sense Azerbaijani team expects tough competition.
The team headed by Faig Garayev held a training camp in Bulgaria after winning Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games. Our national team lost both training games against Bulgarians with scores 0:3 and 1:3. Norway is the first opponent in Baku tournament.
World Championship qualification round
Group E
15:00. Denmark vs. Netherlands
Referees: Michael Temelis (Greece), Sania Miklosic (Serbia)
17:30. Azerbaijan vs. Norway
Referees: Sabine Vitte (Germany), Roberto Boris (Italy)
20:00. Israel vs. Ukraine
Referees: Bruno Muha (Croatia), Sasa Stanisic (Switzerland)
