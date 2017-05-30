 Top
    Azerbaijan women volleyball team start games for qualification to world championship

    Norway is the first rival in Baku tournament

    Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ 2018 Volleyball Women's World Championship qualification games in Eurozone Group E start in Baku. 

    Report informs, national teams of Netherlands, Israel, Ukraine, Denmark and Norway will compete in the group alongside Azerbaijan.

    Leader of the group after 5-round games will get direct license for the World Championship to be held in Japan. The runners-up will have to pass another qualification round including second teams of other 5 groups for remaining two licenses. In this sense Azerbaijani team expects tough competition.

    The team headed by Faig Garayev held a training camp in Bulgaria after winning Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games. Our national team lost both training games against Bulgarians with scores 0:3 and 1:3. Norway is the first opponent in Baku tournament.

    World Championship qualification round

    Group E

    15:00. Denmark vs. Netherlands

    Referees: Michael Temelis (Greece), Sania Miklosic (Serbia)

    17:30. Azerbaijan vs. Norway

    Referees: Sabine Vitte (Germany), Roberto Boris (Italy)

    20:00. Israel vs. Ukraine

    Referees: Bruno Muha (Croatia), Sasa Stanisic (Switzerland)

