Azerbaijan women volleyball team start games for qualification to world championship

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ 2018 Volleyball Women's World Championship qualification games in Eurozone Group E start in Baku.

Report informs, national teams of Netherlands, Israel, Ukraine, Denmark and Norway will compete in the group alongside Azerbaijan.

Leader of the group after 5-round games will get direct license for the World Championship to be held in Japan. The runners-up will have to pass another qualification round including second teams of other 5 groups for remaining two licenses. In this sense Azerbaijani team expects tough competition.

The team headed by Faig Garayev held a training camp in Bulgaria after winning Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games. Our national team lost both training games against Bulgarians with scores 0:3 and 1:3. Norway is the first opponent in Baku tournament.

World Championship qualification round

Group E

15:00. Denmark vs. Netherlands

Referees: Michael Temelis (Greece), Sania Miklosic (Serbia)

17:30. Azerbaijan vs. Norway

Referees: Sabine Vitte (Germany), Roberto Boris (Italy)

20:00. Israel vs. Ukraine

Referees: Bruno Muha (Croatia), Sasa Stanisic (Switzerland)