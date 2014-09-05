Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan hosts Polo World Cup. Report informs, the event takes place at the open arena of «Elite Horse and Polo Club» in Bina.

Four professional polo teams from Azerbaijan, Argentina, the United States and the EU will compete for the trophy of the tournament arranged by Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation. The prize fund of the competition is high enough.

The tournament will complete on September 7.

The World Cup on Polo is being held in Baku for the second time.