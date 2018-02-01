Azerbaijan-France match referees named

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ The referees of the group match between Azerbaijani and French national teams at the European Futsal Championship in Slovenia were defined.

Report informs, the first and second referees of the match are from Italy.

They are Angelo Galante and Alessandro Malfer. Ondrej Cherni from the Czech Republic will be third referee. Spanish Pedro Angel Nieto will assess performance of the referees.

Notably, the match will start on February 2 at 21:00 Baku time. It will be broadcasted live on CBC Sport TV channel.