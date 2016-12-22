Afghanistan prepares for Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Afghanistan prepares for Islamic Solidarity Games to be held in Baku, May 2017.

Report informs citing the ToloNews, Chairman of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Zahir Aghbar said at a press conference in Kabul. In total, 15 sporting codes from Afghanistan will participate.

“This time Afghanistan will attend the event better prepared and we will have good achievements. We established the commission to recognize best athletes and address their problems,” he added.

Meanwhile, head of the athlete’s commission, Ghulam Rabbani, said: “The Islamic Solidarity Games is a big event and all Muslim countries are preparing for it over the past two years.”

The Islamic Solidarity Games is a multinational, multi-sport event held by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF).

The first event was held in 2005 in Saudi Arabia.

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held in Baku, capital of Azerbaijan in 2017.