Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Sergio Perez shares thoughts on Azerbaijan Grand Prix

    Sports
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 11:08
    Sergio Perez shares thoughts on Azerbaijan Grand Prix

    Sergio Perez, a driver for Cadillac competing in the Formula 1 World Championship, has shared his thoughts on the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Report informs.

    The Mexican driver made the remarks to the US team's press service.

    Perez said he was looking forward to the race in Baku:

    "The event in Madrid was going well until it was my turn to get on track. It was probably our strongest race of the season. I am looking forward to getting back on track and trying to repeat this success in Baku. I have performed well in Baku before. I hope I can find my rhythm immediately, find a good pace in practice sessions and deliver the result the team deserves."

    The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will start on September 24 and last for three days. Sergio Perez won the Baku race in 2021 and 2023 with Red Bull.

    Sergio Perez Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026
    Serxio Peres: "Əvvəllər Bakıdakı yarışlarda yaxşı çıxış etmişəm"

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