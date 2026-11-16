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    Azerbaijani boxers win opening bouts at European U23 Championships

    Sports
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 21:04
    Azerbaijani boxers win opening bouts at European U23 Championships

    Azerbaijani boxers Mahammadali Ashiraliyev and Nijat Alirzayev won their opening bouts at the European U23 Boxing Championships in Poreč, Croatia.

    Report informs that the championships drew 276 boxers from 39 countries. Both Azerbaijani boxers who competed on the opening day advanced to the round of 16.

    Ashiraliyev (60 kg) beat Greece's Georgios Pleas by a 3–2 split decision in the round of 32 (28–29, 29–28, 29–28, 29–28, 28–29). He will next face Israel's Abdallah Rahal, who received a first-round bye.

    Alirzayev (70 kg) advanced after a dominant third-round win over Belgium's Idriss Ahmed Khlifi. He will next face Lithuania's Edgaras Trotenskis.

    Both bouts are scheduled for November 18. The championships conclude on November 24.

    Azerbaijani athletes Azerbaijan's boxing team
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