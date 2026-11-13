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    Azerbaijan finishes Dakar Youth Olympics with six medals

    Sports
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 16:11
    Azerbaijan finishes Dakar Youth Olympics with six medals

    Azerbaijan finished the fourth Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, with six medals: three gold and three silver.

    Report informs that judoka Ibrahim Talibov (55 kg) and beach wrestlers Tunar Guliyev (70 kg) and Elgun Karimli (90 kg) won gold.

    Beach wrestler Nihad Suleymanli (80 kg), taekwondo athlete Adil Kazimli (73 kg) and boxer Gular Huseynova (51 kg) took silver.

    Azerbaijan was represented by 13 athletes at the Games.

    Azerbaijani athletes Summer Youth Olympic Games
    Azərbaycan komandası Yeniyetmələrin Yay Olimpiya Oyunlarını altı medalla başa vurub
    Сборная Азербайджана завоевала 6 медалей на летней юношеской Олимпиаде
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