Azerbaijan finishes Dakar Youth Olympics with six medals

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Azerbaijan finished the fourth Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, with six medals: three gold and three silver.

Report informs that judoka Ibrahim Talibov (55 kg) and beach wrestlers Tunar Guliyev (70 kg) and Elgun Karimli (90 kg) won gold.

Beach wrestler Nihad Suleymanli (80 kg), taekwondo athlete Adil Kazimli (73 kg) and boxer Gular Huseynova (51 kg) took silver.

Azerbaijan was represented by 13 athletes at the Games.