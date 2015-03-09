Milli Mejlis MP speaks on major problems of women in Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ "The government of Azerbaijan takes all the necessary steps to provide the gender equality. However, it should be noted with regret that the problems still exist." Report informs that the chairman of the Committee on Social Policy of Milli Mejlis Hadi Rajabli noted it in his article in "Azerbaijan" newspaper.

According to him, one of the most serious problems is the issue of girls' education deviations and early marriage: "It interferes the completion of their secondary education and higher education, as well as, the provision of adequate employment," he said.

Noting the attention of Azerbaijani government to the protection of women's health as a high priority, H.Rajabli said that the state provides not only equal access to health services for women, but also pays special attention to the healthcare needs of women: "However, it is of reproductive health problems like abortion, anemia, wrong nutrition of pregnant and lactating women and so. are more common among women. Every state agency should fulfill their duties in order to solve the problems at the highest level. In particular, the quality of educational activities should be developed. We are confident that the successful state policy will completely eliminate all the outdated stereotypes on the role and place of women in society soon."