Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani families had cases when the baby girls named Dursun, Zabute, Semnara, Subute, Sudane, Royane, Maret, Samile, Maeve, Siya and even Kerem.

Report informs, the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan registered such strange names among newborns.

For example, over the past 5 years, two girls named Semnara.The boys were given names such as Geiserfarrukh, Ramsey, Robin, Rubab and others.