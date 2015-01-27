Unemployment rate among youth to be reduced in Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ The system of evaluation indicators and their measurement mechanisms will be established in order to assess the effectiveness of "Youth Development Strategy of Azerbaijan in 2015-2025".

Report informs, according to the strategy document, these indicators should include the relationship between the work done and the states of young people. The improved format of existing "Azerbaijani youth" statistical collection and sociological researches will form the basis of this system.

As a result of the implementation of the strategy, a number of achievements are expected to gain by the end of 2025.

It includes an increase of the level of education and the number of students with vocational education among young people, raising the level of providing young graduates with employment according to their qualifications, reducing the level of unemployment among young people, the provision of pupils and students of higher, secondary and vocational education institutions with places in hostels for improving living conditions during higher education period, the provision of graduates of higher and secondary specialized educational institutions with employment in their regions according to their qualifications, establishing necessary domestic and employed infrastructure in order to stimulate young people to go to regions lacking with employees, forming the potential competitive young staff that meets the requirements of the labor market.