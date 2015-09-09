Statistics of marriages and divorces in Azerbaijan this year revealed

 Top
    Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Statistics of marriages and divorces officially registered in Azerbaijan this year announced.

    Report was told by Aynur Veysalova, the senior consultant of the Information and Analytical Research of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children, divorce statistics sharply increased in Azerbaijan.

    According to her, in the first half of this year registered 38,600 marriages and 6,400 divorces in the country.

    Senior consultant also informed about the statistics of marriages and divorces of last year. She said that, in 2014 were fixed 84,912 marriages and 12,088 divorces.

