Serious illegal actions revealed in several private medical institutions

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Serious illegal actions were revealed in several private medical institutions during the investigation process carried out recently. Also, administrative and compulsory measures were taken against a number of persons. Report was told by the Ministry of Health.

Due to a serious infringement of the law, administrative and compulsory measures were taken as a punishment against "Biological Medicine" LLC, "Islamic Republic of Iran's Red Crescent Society office in the Republic of Azerbaijan", "Ideal Medical Company, LLC" and "Diagnosis Medical Company" LLC according to the law of Azerbaijan and the relevant article of the Administrative Offences Code.