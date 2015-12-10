Right of persons kept in MNS Investigatory Isolator to ring and meet with family members ensured

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Application of law 'On ensuring rights and liberties of persons kept in prisons' in InvestigatoryIsolator of Azerbaijani Ministry of National Security (MNS) launched.

Report was told by advocate Javad Javadov.

It is due to change of MNS leadership, advocate says: "According to law, detainees already regularly use their right to ring and their right to meet with their families ensured. Aside legal status of this isolator, it should be considered as a positive step. Because these rights were not ensured in this isolator up to now."

In accordance with decree inked by President Ilham Aliyev on October 17, Eldar Mahmudov dismissed from post of Minister of National Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan. By decree of President dated on October 20, Madat Guliyev appointed to post of First Deputy of Minister of National Security. At present M.Guliyev holds post of Minister of National Security.