Restriction on lanes for Baku 2017 Games abolishes tomorrow

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Main Traffic Police Department (MTPD) has appealed to drivers regarding end of the period of restriction on some streets and highways during the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Report informs, appeal declares that except operational vehicles and the vehicles involved in the Games, other vehicles are banned to move on "Games Lanes" from May 5 till 25 due to "Baku-2017", the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The Main Traffic Police Department of the Interior Ministry appeals to drivers, restriction imposed on traffic on special lanes marked with yellow line will be abolished on May 23, 2017 at 12:00 in order to ensure comfortable and uninterrupted movement of vehicles in Baku city.