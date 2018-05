Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Residents of the burnt building in Binagadi district of Baku move into their apartments.

Report informs, the residents will move into the apartments within 3 days.

At present, a report with the participation of employees of the executive power of Binagadi district and the Company Azəraqrartikinti drawn up.

A list of household property in the apartments also drawn up in a report.