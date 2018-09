Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Population of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR) increased by 4003 people or 0.9% compared to a year ago and reached 164 443 people as of October 1, 2015.

Report was told in the State Statistical Committee of NAR. 442 children were born in Nakhchivan within a month.

On September 1, 2015 population of Nakhchivan has made 722 442 people.