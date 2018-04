Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ During January-April, 52,700 children were born in Azerbaijan and the figure made 16.6 babies per 1000 population.

Report informs referring to report of the State Statistical Committee.

The committee says that 53.1 per cent of born babies are boys and 46.9 percent are girls.

902 infants were twins, also 24 triplets were born in this period.