Over 164,000 people provided with jobs in Azerbaijan in January-October 2026

More than 164,000 people were provided with jobs in Azerbaijan in January-October 2026, Report informs, citing Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Rashad Mustafayev at the National Employment Forum.

According to him, changes in the labor market, including the development of artificial intelligence, require the adaptation of human capital. According to a World Economic Forum forecast, 39% of workers' existing skills will change or become outdated by 2030. At the same time, one in four jobs worldwide could be affected by artificial intelligence.

Mustafayev noted that the development of human capital and the improvement of employment policy remain priorities for Azerbaijan: "In particular, more than 6,600 people have participated in the self-employment program this year."

Among the main tasks, he named creating jobs taking into account the potential of the regions, expanding formal employment, and ensuring decent working conditions. "Of particular importance is the employment of residents returning to Garabagh and East Zangazur within the Great Return program, as well as the development of entrepreneurship in these regions," he added.