Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ 45.5% of divorced people were women, 25.6% men in Azerbaijan last year.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee (SSC), number of newborns to young mothers increased by 6.5% last year, 81.2% were born to young families.

According to information, 48.5% of young people are women in Azerbaijan.

50.9% of youth live in urban areas and 49.1% in rural.