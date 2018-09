Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Number of newborns in Azerbaijan has been unveiled.

Report was told in the State Statistics Committee (SSC), regional (city) registration departments of the Ministry of Justice has recorded 27,6 thousand newborns during first two months this year and this figure made 17,5% per 1000 person.

53,2% of newborns were boys, 46,8% girls.