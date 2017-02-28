Number of Nakhchivan population increased

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ According to information to January 1, number of population of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic increased by 4 720 people compared to previous year and made 449 143.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee of the Autonomous Republic, currently, 49.9% of the population are men, 50.1 women.

29.5% of the population live in urban, 70.5 in rural areas. Population density per square meter made 82, which is more by 21 people compared to the January 1, 1996.

According to the committee, number of population grew by 111 300 compared to the end of 1995.

Also, 65 100 marriages, 160 000 births registered in the Autonomous Republic in last 21 years.