Number of foreigners registered in Azerbaijan increases

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ According to the statistics for April 1 of this year, the number of foreigners registered in personal accounting system of the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF), increased by 2.56 percent in comparison with the beginning of the year.

Report was told by the Public Relations sector of SSPF. 175 foreign citizens were additionally registered during May and the number of foreigners in personal accounting system eventually reached 23 090 people.

88.94% (20 537) of the foreigners who have individual accounts in the State social insurance system, are men and 11.06% (2 553 people) are women.

In general, the highest number among the foreigners from 104 countries is observed in citizens of Turkey (12 231 people). According to the number of foreigners registered in personal accounting system, Georgian citizens ranked the second (2608 people), while the citizens of the Russian Federation took the third place.(1352 people).

The next places were taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran (893), China (766), India (641), the Islamic Republic of Pakistan (476), Great Britain and Northern Ireland (383), Ukraine (272), Uzbekistan (242), Bangladesh The Republic (207), Federal Republic of Germany (199), the Republic of the Philippines (196), Turkmenistan (188), USA (174), Kazakhstan (169), Italy (157), Korea (143) and other countries.