Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ As of January 1, 2019, the number of Azerbaijani population stood at 9,981,457 people, up 83,372 people or 0.8% from previous year, Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee.

The population density is 115 people per square kilometer.

52.8 % of the population accounts for city residents, 47.2% for rural residents, also, 49.9% for men, 50,1% for women.