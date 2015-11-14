New project by Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva “Baku Corner” conception presented

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Corner is a fair trade concept operating for charitable purposes was launched at the initiative of vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Founder of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva, as a non-profit project designed to contribute to global efforts to support talented individuals all around the world, Report informs.

“Baku Corner” (www.bakucorner.az) is available for the society from November 13.

Baku Corner offers a diverse collection of fair trade products produced by local and foreign artisans. Besides taking lead to launch such a unique charitable project, Leyla Aliyeva endowed her own artworks to support the cause of improving human welfare.

Upholding globally recognized fair trade principles, Baku Corner offers economic opportunities and direct market access for the artisans from Azerbaijan and the developing world by helping the trade of their handcrafted products. Baku Corner strives to make its input in providing fair wages for local artisans’ labor and therefore provide a sustainable market for trading their products, most notably Azerbaijani traditional headscarf called “kelaghayi” woven from fine and soft silk in a four-cornered shape. Baku Corner`s store also offers artworks produced by children living in local residential institutions, such as orphanages and children’s homes.