Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Nakhchivan-Batumi-Nakhchivan bus route will be launched on February 20.

Report informs, the bus will move from Nakhchivan city to Batumi through the territory of the Republic of Turkey.

First route will leave from Nakhchivan city Bus Terminal on February 20, at 7:30 a.m. local time.

Ticket price per person is 27 AZN.

Notably, the tickets will be sold in bus terminals of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.